Canelo Álvarez and his eccentricity: a Persian cat worth almost a thousand dollars

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.15.2021 09:10:37





Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez once again showed his eccentricities, thanks to his successful career in the world of boxing that has allowed him to accumulate a large sum of moneyHe’s even ranked in the top 50 highest paid athletes of the year according to Forbes magazine.

Well, before it, the Mexican gave his fortune a slight pinch to acquire a Persian cat, which he boasted on his social networks. And according to specialized media in this type of pets, these have a value close to a thousand dollars (since they can range from 10,000 to 24,000 Mexican pesos).

And is that these cats are usually expensive because the 75% of pedigree cats are of that breed. In addition, they tend to have more fur than other cats, coupled with the fact that they have a rounder head and a broad skull and they weigh between two and six kilos.

The Canelo Alvarez showed the new member of his family through a story of Instagram, where you can see the little feline in white and adds to his ‘collection’ animals of the boxer, as it should be remembered that the Guadalajara is a faithful lover of horses.

What is Canelo currently doing?

After unifying the titles in the super middleweight division last November by beating Caleb Planyou, the Canelo He is taking a few days off at the end of the year, to start 2022 with training to make way for his next challenge: get on cruises and seek to conquer their fifth title in a different division.