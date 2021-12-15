Agent of Luis Romo, ‘the stone in the shoe’ to renew or emigrate – Ruben Rodriguez

BLUE CROSS: COMMISSIONS AND REPRESENTATIVES

It seems that Mr. Carlos Hurtado has left school in the management of players in Blue Cross and in Mexican soccer. Since the some of the ‘new’ representatives copy their ways and forms, and now condition or try to persuade players in Basic Forces, inferiors of the national team, clubs and players consecrated in the First Division.

A similar case is that of the representative of Luis Romo, who has also been offering Orbelín in Europe and works in lower forces of the national team with some internal partners, who recommend that the players sign with him to later have greater chances of reaching the Mexican National Team. .

On the matter of Orbelín, without being the representative, he insisted on taking him away in search of the commission that would leave the transfer, to the extent that he did not sign with the team and in the long run generate a conflict between the board, the player and the coaching staff, the result: he leaves free from Cruz Azul.

Now with Luis Romo, who has a one-year contract and that the cement team would sell it if necessary, and if it were a better Europe, the representative has been a constant inconvenience, due to the high fee he personally charges for the transfer. from the player to any team, the so-called commission for taking Romo to x teams has been one of the impediments that have stopped the player’s departure or a possible renewal, since the clubs would be ‘obliged’ to pay him separately the part demanded from the representative for the player to sign with the new team, without any regard and going over a possible agreement between clubs.

Another very similar case was the promise to take a player who was free from America (Jesús López) to San Luis, with a direct commission, after that, the footballer settled with those from Coapa, but the Potosinos stayed like him dog of the two cakes.

It is the same case of several players, especially Cruz Azul, who will now leave the institution due to the commission issue and others who have begun to leave other teams, such as the current Champion. Atlas with Jesús Angle.

WAR OF REPRESENTATIVES

To point out that this is not new or special for a representative, they are practices that are done very often, however, today in this war of representatives to see who has more and better players, the clubs begin to draw a new directive of negotiation in where a commission is openly contemplated or look for other options and let go of the one they contemplate, and more now than MX LeagueThe Federal Government and the FMF itself have asked and demanded clear accounts and transparent finances, in order to have better and greater control of the numbers in Mexican football.

That is why now the representatives and channels to sign or take a player to Europe or another team go through several hands, due to the alliances that they begin to exercise in search of weakening their direct competition in the local market.

An example of this are the current and constant exchanges and buying and selling of players to the MLS and from the United States to the Mexican league, which are worked in groups and in search of an economic benefit for those who close it and then for the player.

A representative today has the power to take a player to any team under a large commission, otherwise to make it invalid and throw it away, above the arrangement between clubs.

Others have the luxury of partnering with some managers or owners to work together and buy teams in another country, or to add up all their commissions and buy teams of first or lower divisions, that is how absolute is the role in national and international football that occupies the representative, power and decision that the business and the soccer company has granted them to facilitate the arrival of a player, traveling to see him play, talk with him, see his environment, customs, among other things that would have to generate a good investment in a player.

Circumstances that in theory the sports director would have to do, who in some cases prefers the word of the representative and avoid the hassle of the trip and know his reinforcement thoroughly, and that is why the MX League has so much foreigner of poor quality, null commitment to the institution and stratospheric, long-lived and advantageous contracts, which result in a league with the precarious spectacle that we finished seeing a few days ago in the local tournament and the Liguilla.

