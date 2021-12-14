Sebastián Córdova points to Tigres as a winter bomb

Tigres moves his chips: before the imminent departure of Leo Fernández, Miguel Herrera would bet on Sebastián Córdova to lead the feline team

Tigers prepares for the possible arrival of Sebastian Cordova, player of the America, as a reinforcement for the next tournament, since two sources assure that the midfielder began to engage in conversations with the cats.

Sources informed ESPN Digital that everything is directed so that Cordova joins the squad, which can be combined with the departure of Leo Fernández, who aims to emigrate to Santos.

Sebastián Córdova aims to become the winter transfer bomb in Mexican soccer. Imago7

In various reports of ESPN it has become known that Cordova It is not in the plans of the technician Santiago Solari and this has been combined with the fact that the Tigers, led by Mauricio Culebro, has stated that the midfielder is a player that interests any team.

Sebastián Córdova was under the command of the strategist Miguel Herrera, when the latter was in charge of the America, and now that it is in Tigers they could meet again.

Within the movements that he prepares Tigers There is the departure of Leo Fernández, who at the beginning had been mentioned could emigrate to Toluca, but sources indicated that the player is aiming for the Lagunero team.

Leo, who stood out with Toluca when he was on loan at the Clausura 2020, returned to the felines for the Guardians 2020, when Tigers it was under the command of Ricardo Ferretti.

Fernández has not been able to have continuity with the felines or with the Brazilian, or with Miguel Herrera, for which he can leave the campus and it is expected that the future of the player will be announced shortly.

A) Yes, Tigers prepare the panorama so that Sebastian Cordova he joins the team as a reinforcement for the fair that will start next January.