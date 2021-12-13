Pumas closely follows a footballer from Peru

The pass market is still on fire and, although Pumas He still hasn’t confirmed his first reinforcement, there are a couple of names out there and, in the last few days, another has been added to this list of possible reinforcements. On this occasion, the footballer would arrive from South America, something that shows the trust that the board places in the players who arrive from the south of the continent.

The transfer period is full of rumors, and fans like to weigh in on the potential players who play on their team. One of the positions in which he has suffered the most Pumas During this season it has been in the middle of the court, not so much for the defensive part, but for the offense. That is why the directive would go in search of a footballer with more attacking characteristics.

Based on the information shared by the column of St. Cadilla of the newspaper “Reforma”, the university directors would go in search of a new reinforcement to add to the ranks of Pumas and, once again, it would come from South America. The name they shared in the column is Sandro Rengifo, a 26-year-old footballer who currently plays in FC Cusco.

Although the economic factor is clearly a problem for the Auriazul directive, according to the statistics portal Transfermarkt, the Peruvian footballer ends his contract at the beginning of 2022, so he could arrive without having to pay a single dollar to the Peruvian team, although they will have to make a very good contractual offer.

At the moment, Rengifo’s name is added to that of Rafael Duran, Andres Iniestra and that of Jhon Duque, the three names that sounded in the last week with great force. However, we will have to wait a few more days for the team that will be formed for the Closing 2022, in which they will seek better the performance of this championship.