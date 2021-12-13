Chivas de Guadalajara signs Jaume Bartrés as physical trainer of the first team

Chivas de Guadalajara He is already in Barra de Navidad for the most demanding stage of the preseason. Those led by Michel Leaño They will have days of great physical load to condition the squad for the next Closing 2022. In addition, the technical staff of the Flock has added a luxury reinforcement that will bring first-rate football experience.

The rojiblancos made official the arrival of Jaume bartres, who from now on will act as the new physical trainer of the first team. Like Eric Roqueta, former coach, and who packed his bags for him Bayer Leverkusen, Bartrés comes from soccer in Spain with tours of the Espanyol and FC Barcelona.

“I am very excited to come to this great, historic club, which has so many followers and it is an honor that I can develop my professional and human part in this institution, I hope to meet expectations, learn and contribute everything I can on my part, I am already looking forward to joining the Pretempotrada “, said Bartrés on his arrival in Chivas.

The experienced professional has an enviable curriculum: he spent five years in command of the physical preparation of all categories of basic forces at Espanyol de Barcelona; In addition, he was also a member of the technical body of Ronald Koeman in the first team of FC Barcelona.

He also spent 2 years at the Al wahda of the Arab League and for the last 5 years collaborated with the Qatari Soccer Federation to directly train several of his selected ones. Bartrés has a UEFA license and has credentials as a coach and as a physical trainer, but he also works as an individual coach for various players in the Spanish league and of the England Premier League.