Champions League: Never seen before: the Champions League draw is repeated!

Tflush the fault in the Champions League draw, UEFA has decided to repeat it in full due to a computer error. The lottery had been unfavorable for him Atlético de Madrid… and also, by mistake, fraudulent. And it is that UEFA put Liverpool’s ball (which could not touch him) and not Manchester United’s into the hype of the rojiblancos rivals. In fact, they were wrong when putting the balls and also in the computer program, as it was demonstrated on the screen, in which the red color appeared for the United and green for the ‘Reds’, when it should be the other way around.

“Following a technical problem with the software of a third-party service provider that instructs officials on which teams are eligible to play against each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League“, reports the statement issued through social networks.

The Atlético officially complained and UEFA decided to repeat the draw, which was declared deserted. It will be repeated at 3:00 p.m., Swiss time, 8 a.m. in Mexico.

“We are in talks with UEFA to ask for explanations and a solution after the mistakes made in the Champions League round of 16 draw“, was the statement issued by the rojiblancos.

The error voided the initial result of the draw on Monday, which had brought another cross between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with a Manchester United-Paris Saint-Germain duel.

He had already failed with Villarreal

Just before the match between Bayern and Atlético de Madrid came out, the draw had already shown an error, when Villarreal fell to Villarreal, their rival in the group stage. That error could be corrected and after throwing the balls well, City was the team that touched him, but in the next match they failed again.

And what about Real Madrid?

At Real Madrid understood before the UEFA decision that since theirs was the first match, their draw should not be repeated, since both the balls of the rivals Benfica and Real Madrid were correctly matched.and. UEFA, however, says that the draw was not carried out correctly from the beginning and that it must be repeated in its entirety, which will also give a lot to talk about.

