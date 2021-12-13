Buccaneers’ Tom Brady is Week 14’s Colossus

The 44-year-old quarterback set another all-time NFL record on his way to being the best on Sunday night.

Stellar performances for quarterbacks were again reduced in Week 14, as has been a constant theme throughout the season. After all, we are living in a season where it is not easy to point the finger at a group of clear favorites for the MVP award, who play at the passer position.

The one that stands out the most, in the final stretch of the season, is a quarterback who has won this award three times, and incidentally, our Colossus of Week 14:

As he is doing, Tom Brady will end the season with his fourth NFL MVP nomination. ESPN.com

I don’t think many would have expected Brady to end Sunday with seven carries against the Bills, including a touchdown, as part of a winning outing.

Yet that was just part of a stellar performance that saw the 44-year-old veteran appear, as he has done so many times over the years, as the best singles player on Sunday night in the NFL.

Brady completed 31 of 46 pass attempts for 363 yards with two touchdowns, aside from his rushing touchdown, and clinched the victory for Tampa Bay with a send that Breshad Perriman drove 58 yards to the end zone in overtime.

Of course, some history was also written in the afternoon. Brady managed to beat Drew Brees’ all-time record for complete passes in the league to claim yet another NFL record, as if the ones he already has to his name weren’t enough.

With one game out of Week 14, there is no stronger candidate in the entire league to be named MVP, which would represent Brady’s fourth such award, should it crystallize.

Honorable mentions

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy’s rookie shone brightly in the Bengals’ overtime loss with five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 6-yard rush. The Niners’ secondary defense has been vulnerable for much of the season, and Chase did not hesitate to take advantage of those vulnerabilities, although Cincy was not enough to win the game.

Melvin Gordon III, running back, Denver Broncos. Dragging a hip problem, Gordon took note of the game that his teammate Javonte Williams had in his absence, with 203 rushing yards against the Chiefs. Gordon responded with a 24-carry outing for 111 yards and two rushing touchdowns, leading the victory over Detroit. For Williams fans, there is no need to worry. It also appears this week, further down, in our list in alphabetical order.

Justin Herbert, quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts quarterback continues to grow his bonuses as one of the top future figures in the game’s most important position in the NFL. There are still consistency issues to resolve, but they are issues that affect the entire Los Angeles team, and not exclusively Herbert, who completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 275 yards with three touchdowns without interceptions. In addition, he added 19 yards on four carries in the Chargers’ win over the Giants.

George Kittle, tight end, San Francisco 49ers. In the same game that went to supplemental between the Niners and Bengals, San Francisco tight end Kittle dispatched with 13 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, adding time and again high-impact plays for the 49ers cause. . There is no doubt that we are looking at the best tight end in the game.

Rashad Penny, running back, Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks had a vision when they drafted Penny in the first round of the 2018 draft, one that has been frequently interrupted by injuries. This afternoon, Penny gave glimpses of her with a performance of 16 carries for 137 yards and two touchdowns off a Texans who just got run over. The picture looks tough for Seattle in the final stretch of the season, but they will need this version of Penny if they are to aim for a feat in the final four games.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers. Just a few weeks ago, ARod boldly proclaimed that he owned the Bears. Tonight, he confirmed it. With 29 completions of 37 attempts for 341 yards with four touchdowns without interceptions, Rodgers and the Packers crushed Chicago at Lambeau Field to confirm themselves among the top favorites in the National Conference. The only reason Rodgers didn’t get the top spot of honor this week was because of the specific weight of a new league mark for the historic Brady.

Javonte Williams, running back, Broncos. Williams is clearly the future at running back for Denver, and he is currently living his last moments sharing the spotlight in the backfield. Starting next year, it’s reasonable to expect him to be the primary running back, thanks to performances like today’s, which included 73 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, plus a reception for 10 yards with another touchdown. The outlook looks great in position for Denver.