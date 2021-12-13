Barcelona and Napoli will meet in the Europa League

Mexico. Barcelona, which was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, will face in the round of 32 at Napoli from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, according to the draw held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

To the team of Xavi Hernandez He was one of the least desired rivals since he is currently fighting for the title of the A series.

Napoli was second in group C after Spartak Moscow.

They are two clubs, on the other hand, linked by being part of the career of Diego Armando Maradona, who went from Barcelona to

Napoli

, where he made history. In fact, the San Paolo stadium is now called the ‘Pelusa’.

Sevilla, king of the competition with six titles, faces once again a participation in the Europa League after failing to advance in the Champions League. Turned the page, the illusion focuses on enlarging its history, plus the year in which its stadium is going to host the final.

Seville they will meet Dinamo Zagreb, an accessible rival, which nevertheless took second place in Group H thanks to a victory in the last match in the West Ham fiefdom.

The other two Spanish teams, Betis and Real Sociedad, who passed as second in their groups, have rivals Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig.

The Borussia Dortmund de Erling Haaland will face the Scottish Rangers to confirm his status as a contender for the title, the surprising Sheriff Tiraspol will face Portuguese Braga and Porto and Lazio have a balanced tie looming given the potential of both teams.

Round of 32 match

Sevilla (ESP) – Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Atalanta (ITA) – Olympiacos (GRE)

RB Leipzig (GER) – Real Sociedad (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP) – Napoli (ITA)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) – Betis (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – Rangers (ESC)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) – Braga (POR)

Porto (POR) – Lazio (ITA)

The matches will be played on February 17 and 24

The following teams have already qualified for the round of 16, as first in the Europa League group: Red Star (SRB), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Lyon (FRA), Monaco ( FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS) and West Ham (ING).

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 25.

With information from EFE