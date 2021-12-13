Atlas invites “La Fiel” to celebrate the second championship with a parade this Monday

After achieving his second championship Yesterday, The atlas invited all “La Fiel” to celebrate in a parade through the streets of Guadalajara, to commemorate the triumph after 70 years of drought.

Through its social networks, the Atlas reported that its players, coaching staff and directors will participate in a parade for his second championship this Monday, December 13 from 3:30 p.m. from the Parque Revolución or “Rojo” to the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes.

The tour will go through Federalismo Sur avenue, up to Niños Héroes avenue to get to the so-called Glorieta de los y lassentcidos.

Recommendations for the Atlas celebration parade

Do not cross in front of the caravan

Do not throw objects into the caravan

Do not go up to the units

Bring fluids to hydrate

Do not obstruct ridges

Do not climb pedestrian bridges or poles

Wear a mask at all times

Caring for the children who attend the celebration

Once the parade is over, the players will break ranks and go on vacation for a few days, and then start their preseason again, already as Mexican soccer champions, where they will start the Clausura 2022 on Saturday, January 15, when they receive the Day 2 to Atlético San Luis at the Jalisco Stadium, since their match on Date 1 was rescheduled.

Yesterday, Sunday, Atlas beat León 1-0 in the 90 minutes, equalized 3-3 on aggregate and, with Camilo Vargas as the hero, they won the long-awaited title by winning 4-3 the penalty shoot-out.











SPECIAL / @AtlasFC



OA