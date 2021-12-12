Without the legendary Checo Pérez, Verstappen would not have won the title

Twenty-three races later, Christian Horner can boast that he will hire Sergio Pérez was the best move he could make for Red Bull, as, Without the Mexican, Max Verstappen would not have been able to win the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship.

Countless maneuvers in qualifying and in the race, with the hero costume hidden under the worker’s overalls, made Checo Pérez a valuable element that was, in the end, one of the differences that marked the fate of the competition, especially in the last Gran Abu Dhabi Award of the Year.

“Czech is a legend”, as described by Max Verstappen on the radio on board, when the Jalisco contained Lewis Hamilton for more than one lap, when the Englishman was already escaping to calmly win the GP.

Lars Baron / Getty Images

That turn 21 was key, as it was 7.7 seconds that Verstappen was able to cut back as the seven-time champion struggled to leave Perez behind.

Red Bull’s 11th car was, after 33 obviously, Hamilton’s worst nightmare of the year. As in Azerbaijan, Turkey and Sao Paulo, Checo Pérez put up a real and fierce resistance to English in Abu Dhabi with maneuvers that can illustrate the book of defensive driving in F1.

A true master class of how to contain a great, clean but tough, loyal but on the edge, with warm hands and a cool head. Those seconds helped that later, as SC entered, the gap between Verstappen and Hamilton was not so great and he could be behind him at the restart.

But Perez’s push to Verstappen, we must not forget, came from Saturday in qualifying, where the 31-year-old from Guadalajara served as a ‘crane’ for the Dutchman, so that he could take pole position. Something that the now champion appreciated all the time inside and outside the car.

Pérez became a factor and although he did not manage to surpass Finn Valtteri Bottas in points and that ultimately meant that Mercedes won the Constructors’ title, he did weigh much more than Hamilton’s teammate at the right time. In fact, Pérez did such a good job that even Toto Wolff and Hamilton clamored for “dangerous driving” on the radio with the stewards, something totally unfounded since there was never contact, just pure and total driving.

In the end, the Honda engine of Checo Pérez’s RB16B car could not hold the race and gave up with three laps to go, but the job was done. Too bad because the Mexican had worked for the podium and could, why not? With fresh soft tires, also having passed Hamilton at the restart. But the power unit suffered from the fatigue of so many Grand Prix, as Checo had a limited pool of engines since last September’s Dutch Grand Prix, when he penalized to change it.

The fourth place in the drivers’ championship and the final 190 points of Checo Pérez, do not do justice to the performance of the driver who culminated his eleventh season in Formula 1.

“Czech is an amazing companion”, were the words dedicated to Verstappen, a man who is not used (as a good Dutchman) to give praise to anyone.

For his part, Hamilton, who was obviously sad but a true gentleman, congratulated Verstappen lacked Bottas’ support, when he needed it most, when the Red Bulls attacked him twice, the once great Finn started from sixth place and He was always out of the action ahead in what was his last race with Mercedes, as in 2022 he will be replaced by George Russell and will leave for Alfa Romeo.