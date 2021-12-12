Vela and what he asks to return to El Tri, but Martino is all shaken by ego

Candle and what he asks to return

December 12, 2021 08:00 hs

Carlos candle is one of the figures that El Tri needs, but Gerardo Martino He never took it into account and after the first talk, he decided to veto it clearly. Now we need it to solve sports problems, but the Tata does not call it.

However, Carlos Vela uncovered the issue of why he does not return to El Tri and what happens with Gerardo Martino and the relationship that not only affects him but the entire group of the Mexican national team, all because of the discipline code that applies .

In dialogue for the media in the MLSThe player made it clear that he does want to return, but there is an issue that causes Vela discomfort, all due to the discipline applied by the coach, for that reason, he does not return to Tri. Vela is a player who wants to be with his family and get out of the camp, but Martino is afraid to let go of the players, after the problem with Javier Hernández.

What is the problem of Vela and those selected with Martino?

According to the El Universal report, Carlos Vela and the rest of the selected ones have questioned Martino’s method of discipline, since the coach forbids them to leave the hotel and go shopping in shopping centers, something that was already the law within of the national cadre.