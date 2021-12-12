Today on Star Plus and ESPN, PSG vs Monaco LIVE LIVE ONLINE TV with Messi on Ligue 1 | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

LOOK HERE, PSG vs. Monaco LIVE and ONLINE from the Parque de los Príncipes this Sunday, December 12 for Day 18 of the League 1. Do not miss the broadcast and narration by the Star Plus signal for all of Latin America and Europe. Follow the match that will start from 2:45 in the afternoon (Peruvian time). Lionel Messi will be the game in the Parisian box. You will also be able to follow all the incidents, best plays and goals by minute by minute of Depor.com.

With the group stage of the Champions League closed (victory over Bruges 4-1), the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino will now only focus on the local competition and will have time to refine some pending aspects in the team.

What time do PSG vs. Monaco in Ligue 1?

Mexico – 1:45 pm

Peru – 2:45 pm

Colombia – 2:45 pm

Ecuador – 2:45 pm

Venezuela – 3:45 pm

Bolivia – 3:45 pm

Argentina – 4:45 pm

Chile – 4:45 pm

Paraguay – 4:45 pm

Uruguay – 4:45 pm

Brazil – 4:45 pm

Spain – 8:45 pm

Despite remaining as the absolute leader (he has 41 points, eleven more than Rennes), the Argentine strategist has been questioned for what he has shown on the field. He is also noted for not making the most of figures with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

The truth is that the DT has it clear before colliding with the Monegasque team. “It will be a tough opponent. It is a competitive team, with interesting players and a high-level coach. It’s going to make things difficult for us, ”explained the PSG coach.

How to watch PSG vs. Monaco in Ligue 1?

Star + is the signal enabled to watch the Ligue 1 match that will present PSG without Sergio Ramos, once again. The Spaniard was expected to be fit for the league game, but he still needs more time to get into good shape.

Left-back Nuno Mendes felt against Bruges and Juan Bernat must replace him. While the central Presnel Kimpembe is beaten and everything indicates that Abdou Diallo will be in the center of the rear. In more, Neymar and Julian Draxler are other discards.

For its part, Monaco also advanced to the next round of the Europa League. After the mid-week test, the French team will have the returns of Youssouf Fofana and Guillermo Maripan to replace Eliot Matazo and Chrislain Matsima, respectively.

Coach Niko Kovac worked for this engagement without the suspended Kevin Volland, nor with the injured Cesc Fabregas or Benoit Badiashile. But Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin, Caio Henrique and Aurelien Tchouameni are ready, as the most outstanding of the squad.

PSG vs. Monaco: probable lineups

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Bernat; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum, Di Maria, Messi, Mbappé.

Monaco: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Fofana, Tchouameni; Martins, Diop, Golovin; Ben Yedder.

Where will PSG vs. Monaco in Ligue 1?

