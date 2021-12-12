Red Bull International Battle 2021: Aczino defeated Skone and became two-time champion | SPORT-TOTAL

Aczino is the first two-time international Red Bull Batalla champion. The Aztec beat Skone this Saturday at Quinta Vergara in Viña del Mar, Chile, closing the season as the best Spanish-speaking MC.

The event of freestyle most anticipated and important in the Spanish-speaking world, we refer to the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos International Final 2021 . Lovers of this genre around the world will be able to see the best rap exponents from eleven countries, who will face each other through battles to meet the new winner of the international champion title.

The best roosters are ready to fight for the scepter of the best in the world. So pay close attention as the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos International Final 2021 It already has the names of the participants, the date of the event and the venue. You cannot miss this note that El Comercio has prepared so that you know all this information and more details about the freestyle event.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL RBBFI 2021 BE?

Pay close attention lover freestyle, since the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos International Final 2021 will take place next Saturday, December 11, in the city of Viña del Mar, in chili. In the event, 16 of the best rappers who will pass from the round of 16 will face each other to reach the end and take the crown from the current Mexican champion: Rapder.

WHO ARE THE RBBFI 2021 CLASSIFIERS?

So far, there are 15 rappers classified to the Red Bull International Final Battle 2021 and they are the following:

RC (Mexico) Marithea (Colombia) P8 “Pocho” (Costa Rica Basek (Chile) Reverse (Cuba) Stick (Peru) Gazir (Spain) Exodus Lirical (Dominican Republic) KLAN (Argentina) Alfredoski (Ecuador) Rapder (Mexico) Aczino (Mexico) Skone (Spain) SKIPER (Mexico) HAMMER (Uruguay)

SCHEDULE BY COUNTRIES OF THE INTERNATIONAL BULL FINAL NETWORK 2021

18:00 | Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica

19:00 | Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Panama

20:00 | United States, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Cuba and Puerto Rico.

21:00 | Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay

01:00 | Spain

WHAT IS THE BATTLE OF THE RED BULL ROOSTERS?

The Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos International Final 2021 is a contest organized by the energy drink brand of the same name. In the event, the best exponents of rap from various Spanish-speaking countries are sought, who compete in one-on-one duels. The winners will face off in the well-known Red Bull International Final Battle.

WHAT IS THE COMPETITION FORMAT?

The 15th edition of the Red Bull Batalla Final 2021 will present the 16 best rappers from Spanish-speaking countries, who will directly enter the round of 16 phase and will face each other through duels. The eight best freestyle exponents will advance to the quarterfinals and the winners to the semi-final. In the last two matches, the winners will be known, whose purpose will be to win the final and become the best.

RAPDER WILL SEEK TO RETAIN HIS TITLE

Competitors Gazir, champion of the International FMS, and Skone will be the roosters that will represent Spain in the battle to be played in Chile. It should be noted that in last year’s duel there was a heart attack between rappers Rapder and Skone, who met hand-to-hand in a decisive duel, with the 25-year-old Mexican emerging victorious and with the title.

HOW TO WATCH THE RED BULL 2021 INTERNATIONAL FINAL?

The 14th edition of the Red Bull Final Battle 2021 will begin next December 11 at 00:30 pm (Spanish time on December 12). Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Cuba, Peru, Spain, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay are the countries participating in the competition and will have as guests the first three places of last year’s event.