‘You have to be careful what you do’

The first leg of the 2021 Apertura Final ended in favor of Lion 3-2 in a vibrant match from start to finish.

However, beyond the result, family members and members of the board of the Atlas they denounced aggressions from the fans of the Lion in the stands and was the president of Orlegi Group the one who raised his voice for what happened.

“There are attacks, you know. It’s called education and that’s it. Thank God we’re all fine. We have to be careful what one provokes,” he declared. Alejandro Irarragorri for TV Azteca.

#EXCLUSIVE | REGRETTABLE! The Atlas directive was placed in a bad place inside the stadium and they were at the expense of aggression by the fans. We spoke with Alejandro Irraragorri at the end of the game. @rams_alex pic.twitter.com/iqsKXRsRvl – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) December 10, 2021

And it is that inside the building the red-black entourage assured that the locals threw glasses with liquid and other objects at them.

In addition, on the outskirts of the property, family members including the wives of Irarragorri and of Jose Riestra they continued to be rebuked by emerald fans.

