Tlaxcala invites America to a friendly match and Giovani Dos Santos tries to convince him with basket tacos

The club Coyotes of Tlaxcala launched an invitation to America to play a friendly match at the Tlahuicole stadium and at the same time published a message to try to convince Giovani dos santos to be there, with some basket tacos.

Occasion Notice: Hi @ClubAmerica. Namás, I come to remind you that you have to play in Tlahuicole, when I visited Coapa you told me ´I want to take some basket tacos in your land´ and well: The time is NOW, let’s set a date! # TlaxcalaEsÚnica ”, he published through his social networks.

Last November, the Tlaxcala team faced the Eagles in a friendly match, in which the capital’s team won 2-0 and now made the invitation to this.

The team led by Santiago Solari is waiting for the start of the next Mexican soccer tournament and the club Tlaxcala He invited him to play the preparation match at his stadium.

About Giovani dos santos, the club published that the followers ask the former player of the America and to convince him they mentioned the attractions of the town, including the tacos de canasta.

“The fans want us to introduce @OficialGio, but let’s give him a wink … We have tacos de canasta, fantastic places and incredible food. Call us. # TlaxcalaEsÚnica, “said the club on Twitter.

Hello, @America club. Namás I come to remind you that, you have to play in Tlahuicole, when I visited Coapa you told me “I want to take some basket tacos in your land” and well: The time is NOW, let’s set a date! 😌 #TlaxcalaEsÚnica – Tlaxcala FC (@Coyotes_Oficial) December 10, 2021