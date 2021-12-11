Roberto Medina acknowledges that Tigres Femenil received a ‘slap’

Abigail parra

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 00:05:59





After losing undefeated and leaving it in 40 games, in Female Tigers They recognize that the defeat came at a difficult time, but not entirely lost. Roberto Medina, technician of the felines, accepted that he will correct the failures that cost him the defeat before Female America in the first leg of the Semifinal of the Apertura 2021.

“We try to do things on the court, we make mistakes in very specific things. Our people will do their thing in the VolcanoObviously we have to do our thing on the court. We broke this streak without defeats, how good we received this slap right now, we will correct the details why it happened, “he said at a press conference.

Although the game of the Bird neutralized the current champions, Medina did not leave at all annoyed after the reaction his pupils showed with Stephany Mayor’s goal to reduce Azulcrema’s advantage by 2-1.

“The Liguillas are played like this, we allow the rival to generate. The most important thing is that the team has a good reaction”.

DIFFERENT WAYS

Craig Harrington, coach of the Eagles, is already analyzing how his approach will be for the Vuelta de la serie next Monday at the University Stadium, where could present a defensive scheme like tonight without concentrating on the signs of the way he won.

“I have an idea of ​​how I want to play the Vuelta, but we’ll see today’s game. We want to win, there are different ways to do it and that’s what it’s all about”.

On the other hand, he recognized the power of the Amazons with the streak of 40 games without losing since last January 16.