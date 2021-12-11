Qatar does not see a World Cup without the Aztec National Team

The Embassy of Qatar in Mexico celebrated the National Day of the State of

Qatar

, The Embassador Mohammed Alkuwari, He assured that they have everything ready in terms of infrastructure and will make history in the World Cup fair that his country will host next year.

It might interest you: Martino asks for patience with the young Flores in the Aztec National Team



All set for Qatar 2022

“One year before world we are ready, who? Can you do this? During this pandemic we can have all the stadiums, logistics, inauguration, one year before the World Cup. Thank God, these people who work for sport in QatarI believe that for me they are the best sports people in the world ”, said the Qatari representative.

Goal by Santiago Giménez | Premieres in the Major Selection

There is no World Cup without Mexico

Qataris invite Mexicans to attend the World Cup, which for the first time will be held in the Middle East. Also, the ambassador affirmed that they expect more than 40 thousand Mexicans in Qatar 2022 and you can’t imagine a World Cup without the

Aztec Selection

.

truncheon mexico world cup russia 2018

“Mexicans are the flavors of each World Cup, I do not see a World Cup without Mexican fans, we expect 40 thousand waves Mexican fans, and hopefully Mexico will qualify in the end against Qatar”, He assured Mohammed Alkuwari.

Mexico synonymous with party

Accompanied by the symphonic band of the Secretary of the Navy, who sang the Mexican national anthem and the Qatari national anthem, the ambassador gave an emotional speech, recalling his arrival in Mexico in 2018.

The Qatari ambassador he sees the Aztec fan as a synonym of party for the World Cup, where the Mexican flavor cannot be missing in this fair next year.

“When you don’t qualify Mexico, Mexicans cannot stop following soccer, I think they will be more in Qatar what in Russia Mexican fans, I’m sure Mexico he is going to qualify, ”declared the Qatari ambassador to Mexico.

It may interest you: Presentation of the new image of the Mexican National Team



As part of this celebration, a meal was offered at the Embassy facilities, located on Paseo de la Reforma in the Mexico City. In January, Mexico resumes the path with its sights set on the World Cup Qatar 2022.