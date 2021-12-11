‘I was very handsome, of little ma …’; Chacón after plastic surgery | VIDEO

Francisco Chacon, exsilbante of the MX League has been the target of criticism and praise, all after a plastic surgery on the nose. Despite the words that his followers tell him, he feels very good, because he confessed that ‘he was very handsome’ Y ‘with a profile of little mother’.

Francisco Chacón does not whistle an official match since 2017, time when he retired, but now comment next to Christian Martinoli, Luis García and company in TV Azteca. In the same way, he has been involved in some controversies such as when he attacked Arturo Brizio for the referee appointment of the Liga MX Final.

Francisco Chacón and his plastic surgery

Through a video what did you share Christian martinoli on your Facebook account, Francisco Chacón revealed who had to undergo plastic surgery, where the main purpose was not to ‘look more handsome’, but was for a health theme.

The former referee, according to his words, I couldn’t breathe quite well anymoreTherefore, the turbinates were operated to correct this error. Already entered the operating room, yes he asked make some ‘arrangements’, the same ones for which it has been criticized.

“I was very handsome, following this issue of what I did to my nose, that everyone has criticized me, which was a topic rather because I was no longer breathing well, I had my turbinates operated. And there by the way I gave myself a ‘chainadita’, then I had a fucking profile, see you, very niceSo, several television stations are already looking for me to be the protagonist in a novel, ”said Chacón.

Are words of the former referee generated a lot of laughs and commentsWell, there are those who believe that Now Chacón feels the most handsome of the Azteca Deportes team, so it could remove Martinoli from being his image, although there are also those who comment that ‘still just as ugly’. Question of appreciation.

Azteca Deportes will broadcast the Final from Lap Come in Atlas and Leon next Sunday, December 12, remembering that the series goes 3-2 in favor of La Fiera, where a controversial penalty determined this result.