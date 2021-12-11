Atlas Champion. Rector of the UdeG will give away titles if they are crowned

Editorial Mediotiempo

Contaminated by the fervor that is lived in the Perla Tapatia and in general in Jalisco for the dispute of the Final of the Atlas, the rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo VillanuevaHe promised that he will give “titles” if the red-black club is champion of the MX League.

Although he declared himself a fan of Chivas and Black lions, Villanueva wanted to be solidarity with the red and black followers, for which he will grant the recognition to whoever requests it before Sunday’s Vuelta match against León.

“The public is asking for it and I want to be in solidarity with the city, with my athletic students and with the fans in general! If Atlas FC gives them a title, me too! Whoever requests it before Sunday can receive it, Who say I?“, wrote the manager in his social networks.

The publication you made on your social networks it has nothing to do with the academy and it is simply a symbolic title granted with your permission.

I am Chiva and León Negro, but the public is asking for it and I want to be in solidarity with the city, with my athletic students and with the fans in general! If he @AtlasFC give them a title, me too!

Whoever requests it before Sunday can receive it!

The Foxes lost Ida’s game 3-2 to the Green Panzas and this time their best position in the general table will not help them as it happened before Rayados and Pumas, but They must turn the global or win if they reach penalties.