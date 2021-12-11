Former America player Carlos Reinoso revealed his opinion for ‘ESPN Digital’ about the exchange that the Eagles and Chivas with Sebastian Cordova and Uriel antuna, the former midfielder called the agreement aberrant.

“Antuna’s thing is an aberration. I don’t understand about Córdova, that I like and love how he plays. I think that in the last few months he has done very badly, but he did not forget to play soccer. That they want to leave America makes me sad, “he said.

He left with everything about him midfield player azulcrema, ensuring that he would be making the worst decision for wanting to leave the squad, since for him, it represents the best club from Latin America.

“I can’t believe that someone wants to leave the América club, because for me it is the biggest in Latin America and I don’t understand how a 24-year-old boy wants to leave América. If it is true, he is thinking very, very badly ”.

Regarding Uriel Antuna, he expressed that the quality of the player is not in accordance with what those of Coapa, so the institution could be too large for its level.

“I hope that the Antuna not be done, because a player almost reserve of Chivas cannot come as a necessity for a team as big as America ”.

