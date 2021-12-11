And Pérez Durán ?; Chacón tunes Brizio by referee in Liga MX Final

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 10.12.2021 17:57:13





Francisco Chacon, former Mexican soccer referee, charged with everything against Arturo Brizio for his arbitration appointment for the Liga MX Final between Atlas and Leon, for he expected the whistler to be Pérez Duran, who whistled the duel of Semis between the Rojinegros and Pumas, but it was not like that.

All this controversy comes from Arturo Brizio, President of the Referees Commission, defended the work and controversial from Perez Duran in the Atlas vs Pumas, as it validated the expulsion of Dinenno as well as that they did not score a penalty when they hit him on the nose, something that made him angry Chacon.

In this League the Atlas has been highly questioned it is said that he has received many ‘arbitration aid’, so much so that until Dinenno’s wife accused them of this.

Chacón exploded against Arturo Brizio

This day the arbitration appointment for the Lap of the Final between Atlas and Leon, where the central will be Marco Antonio Ortiz Y not Jorge Pérez Durán, so Francisco Chacón wasted no time in attacking Arturo Brizio.

“And now what happened to Arturito Brizio, not that Pérez Durán did it very well In @AtlasFC vs @PumasMX, he should be the referee of the final, poor bacachitos already lost the .005% of credibility that he had, a pity for the referees in Mexico to have such a leader, ”Chacón posted on Twitter.

After this post, there was great controversy among the responses, as many defended the position and agreed that Pérez Durán had no merit to be in this Final, and others attacked to Chacón saying that he is jealous that he is no longer on the field of play and only seeks to annoy.

The Liga MX Grand Final will take place this Sunday, December 12 o’clock 20:15 hrs, where the Jalisco Stadium could see the champion Atlas after 70 years.