You have to be careful with what you provoke: Alejandro Irarragorri

Lion / 10.12.2021 10:30:17





The box of the board of the Atlas ended up hot at the Nou Camp Stadium, they reported assaults, so Alejandro Irarragorri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orlegi Group sent the message to the people of the Lion that be careful when they provoke.

Without making it clear if the message goes to the Guanajuato public or to the leadership of the long-haired, Irarragorri he was not happy with the treatment he received in the first leg of the Grand Final.

“There are aggressions, you know. It’s called education and that’s it ”, he assured when he left for Chorcha Deportiva.

“Thank God we are all fine. You have to be careful with what you provoke and that’s it, “said the head of Orlegi Group.

The Foxes they got into the house of the Lion, they played the Ida de la Final and they lost 3-2, during the match his wife, Laura Kalb, also complained of bad treatment.

A shame that they treat the visiting board like this, throwing urine from above … and putting us in a box with risk that I do not believe represents any type of “value” of those who promote pic.twitter.com/WsmeZbyxQG – Laura Kalb De Irarragorri (@lirarragorri) December 10, 2021

Also, at the end of the meeting, fans were made of words with the red and black directive.

The Vuelta will be held on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium.