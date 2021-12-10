Why did they question Atlas’s first goal and what does the regulation say?

Editorial Mediotiempo

A new arbitration controversy around the Atlas, because now the validity of the first goal that they scored before Lion, since it all originated from a throw-in, move that was questioned but was still legal.

Atlas and Leon were measured in the Liga MX Grand Final, where the Red and black looking for to break with a 70 year ‘curse’ without lifting the title. However, the final scoreboard benefited La Fiera, who won 3-2 with a comeback in the final minutes.

The controversial throw-in that ended in a goal for Atlas

For him minute 11 of the first half the first goal of the Atlas, given that Diego Barbosa he served from the right wing, put the ball into the area and then Luis Reyes would hit him from the penalty spot to beat Rodolfo Cota.

The controversy comes from Barbosa kick, because the Atlas player had one foot on the field when taking the throw-in, a fact that many people would think is against the rules and that all the action should have been canceled.

In networks sand sparked a debate on this supposed arbitration aid from the Atlas, because despite the fact that the Lion players did not notice, nor the referees, the images have gone viral.

Why is the goal valid, according to the regulations?

The FIFA regulations, the highest soccer body, dictates that a throw-in will be well executed if it is executed under the following criteria:

Be in front of the field of play.

Have a part of both feet on the touchline or on the outside of it.

Use both hands.

Throwing the ball from behind and over the head.

Although yese questioned the legality of this action of Atlas, the FIFA regulations endorse it and ends all controversy, so the Rojinegros would not be breaking any rule and thus ends this case of supposed help from the whistlers.