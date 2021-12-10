Toluca will prepare an offer for ‘Pol’ Fernández, what is your situation with Cruz Azul?

Guillermo Fernandez he was one of the best men in Cruz Azul at the Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 Tournament, so it comes as no surprise that the Argentine midfielder has aroused the interest of other teams, including the same MX League, who would seek to take him to the Closing 2022, one of them would be one of the most competitive and winners in Mexico: Toluca.

And it is that, according to information from the journalist of Televisa, Diana Mac, the Devils are in the footsteps of ‘Pol’ Fernandez and even warned that from the State of Mexico already they would be preparing an offer that is attractive for the ones managers in La Noria can sit down to negotiate for their file.

The version gains strength due to the multiple casualties suffered by Toluca in the face of Clausura 2022, since so far there are five players who will leave the institution, among which the experienced midfielder Rubens Sambueza, who had established himself as leader and reference of the scarlet set in recent years, so the gap to fill is large.

What is the situation of ‘Pol’ Fernández in Cruz Azul?

The Cruz Azul board of directors has the urgency to renew more than one player who is about to end his contract and one of them is precisely ‘Pol’ Fernandez, who its link with La Maquina expires in June of next yearHowever, the good news is that the former Boca Juniors player would have all the disposition to remain in the club, so it only waits for the approach from La Noria to be able to negotiate its continuity and sign the renewal of its contract.