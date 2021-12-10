SAT Good End 2021 raffle: These are all the PRIZES of the MILLIONAIRE raffle this December 10

Prior to Good End 2021, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported that all the people who made purchases with their debit and credit cards in participating stores, would be part of a millionaire lottery that would distribute 400 million pesos, so we tell you what all the awards of the raffle

These are all the prizes of the millionaire raffle this December 10

In this lottery related to Good End 2021 321,261 will be delivered awards and there will be a special amount of 250,000 pesos that a single selected will receive, so depending on the amount you spent on your purchase it will be the prize you aspire to:

Spending 15,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you can receive one of the 60 prizes of 20,000 pesos.

Spending 10,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you will enter the draw for one of the 200 prizes of 15,000 pesos.

Spending 9,000 to 10,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you can win one of the 900 prizes of 10,000 pesos.

Spending from 7,500 to 9,000 pesos in the purchase operation, you will be able to access one of the 1,000 prizes of 9,000 pesos.

Spending from 5,000 to 7,500 pesos, you can win one of 3,000 prizes of 7,500 pesos.

Spending 2,500 to 5,000 pesos, you will enter the draw for one of the 6,000 prizes of 5,000 pesos.

I spend from 1,000 to 2,5000 pesos in the purchase operation, then you can receive one of the 60,000 prizes of 2,500 pesos.

Spending from 500 to 1,000 pesos, you can win one of the one hundred thousand prizes of 1,000 pesos.

In addition, all the people who made a purchase equal to or greater than 250 euros (5,750 pesos) that meet the requirements, will be able to access a prize of 250 thousand pesos that a single lucky person will receive.

Finally, if your purchase had a value of 250 to 500 pesos, you will be able to access one of the 150 thousand 100 prizes of 500 pesos.

Where can the results be checked?

It should be noted that, although the raffle It will take place this Friday, December 10, the list of winners will be published on Monday, December 13.