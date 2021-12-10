SAT Good End 2021 raffle: These are all the PRIZES of the MILLIONAIRE raffle this December 10

Prior to Good End 2021, the Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported that all the people who made purchases with their debit and credit cards in participating stores, would be part of a millionaire lottery that would distribute 400 million pesos, so we tell you what all the awards of the raffle

These are all the prizes of the millionaire raffle this December 10

In this lottery related to Good End 2021 321,261 will be delivered awards and there will be a special amount of 250,000 pesos that a single selected will receive, so depending on the amount you spent on your purchase it will be the prize you aspire to:

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker