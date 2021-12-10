Pumas rates Juan Ignacio Dinenno at six million dollars

Some teams have already shown interest in the Argentine, but have not made a formal offer to Pumas.

If any team wants to Juan Ignacio Dinenno, you will have to pay the Club Universidad Nacional no less than 6 million dollars for the final transfer.

Sources of Pumas they said to ESPN that some teams of MX League They have shown interest in the 27-year-old Argentine striker, but so far none have made a formal offer. Either way, the price of Dinneno It is USD 6 million, sources said, and in no case does the Auriazul board consider the possibility of a loan for its starting center forward.

Juan Dinenno was valued at $ 6 million by Pumas. Imago7

Juan Ignacio Dinenno he scored 11 goals in 34 games between the regular phase and the league in 2021, while in 2020 he scored 16 goals in 31 games, also considering both tournaments and the final phase.

In recovery from a fracture of several bones of the nose suffered in the semifinal against Atlas, Dinenno enters the last year of your contract with Pumas and it could be fully recovered by the first week of January, a few days before starting the Clausura 2022.

Pumas expect little change

The University Club will not have many highs or lows in this winter market, knowing that the club added seven incorporations in the summer market and that a better performance is expected from most of these reinforcements.

Furthermore, sources told ESPN that the technician Andres Lillini and the board of directors consider that the squad is short, with which a player will only come out if there is an offer that suits all parties, in which case a reinforcement would have to arrive as a replacement in the same position.