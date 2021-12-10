Christian Tabó, the first reinforcement of Rayados for the Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Striped is close to closing its first booster for the Closing 2022 and your participation in the Club World Cup. It is about Christian Tabó, forward of Puebla, for whom they reached an agreement that will be closed in the coming days.

The Uruguayan forward will be integrated into the campus as quickly as possible seeking to integrate the beach preseason Together with his colleagues who will report next Monday to start the work, reports Willie González from Canal 6 Deportes.

Tabó will sign the final transfer, play as rightmost or second forward, what they were looking for to take the place of Joel Campbell, who does not enter into plans despite having six months of loan remaining.

With this move Maximiliano Meza will go on to play as a right-wing midfielder in the coach’s scheme Javier Aguirre and everything indicates that Tabó would be the only reinforcement that has the Gang for the next tournament.

The idea of ​​the directive that commands Duilio Davino was to bring an item that already knows the MX League, do not struggle with the adaptation process and Christian He meets those conditions, since he arrived in Mexican soccer at the Apertura 2015 and is 28 years old.