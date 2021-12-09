Windows 11 and performance issues: the nightmare continues with NVMe SSDs | Technology

Microsoft’s new operating system is causing more problems than desired during its first two months of life. From faults with AMD’s Ryzen to task manager bugs that consume too much RAM. Now the problem is the SSD.

Windows 11 is again causing some problems for users, as it seems to be the general trend of the new Microsoft OS, which since it came out in October has not stopped reporting bugs and bugs.

The new complaints can be found in multiple Reddit threads as well as Microsoft’s support forums and are actually not as new as previously thought, as notices about this issue date back a few months, when Windows 11 was still in beta.

According to reports, backed by CrystalDiskMark and AS-SSD, applications that are used as benchmarks to buy hard drives in PC, performance in Windows 11 can be several times slower in some cases for NVMe drives.

The problem specifically affects performance on random writes. The following benchmark, shared on Reddit by user MahtiDruidi, compares the same SSD drive running Windows 10 and Windows 11.

The source of the problem has not yet been clearly identified, but some possible causes have emerged. One of the things that users initially pointed out was that virtualization-based security (VBS) causes SSD performance to drop, since this is in W11 and not in W10.

A more recent discovery suggests that the problem has to do with the drive that contains the Windows 11 installation. If the benchmark is run on a secondary drive, the results are consistent with normal SSD speeds.

But if, instead, we have the operating system on the same SSD in which we do the test, the performance drops completely.

If you use Windows and want to improve your productivity, or add new functions, you need to install Microsoft PowerToys. We explain how to do it, and what they are for.

A Microsoft engineer on Reddit acknowledged the problem three months ago, when Windows 11 was still in beta, but it seems that the solution did not arrive in time for launch, and two months later, the problem persists.

As we told you before, Windows 11 has already been involved in problems, including some that specifically reduced the performance of AMD processors, as well as some applications that simply did not work. It doesn’t seem like a good start for W11.