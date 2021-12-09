The anger of Vin Diesel with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson It came to light in 2016. It all started when the former wrestler wrote on his Instagram that he was unhappy with the behavior of one of his castmates.



Precisely, the message said that he was someone unprofessional, because I was never on time for the recordings, but he never revealed who he was talking about.

Lawsuit endless?

Likewise, that was what Vin Diesel never forgave The Rock: to go out to say things publicly and indirectly about him.

However, in recent times more rumors continue to add up. Dwayne Johnson finally gave more details about his public fight with Vin Diesel.

Beyond that they were castmates in the film saga of Fast and FuriousThe truth is that they hardly ever did a scene together. The action hero (for many) went out to delve into his disagreements with Diesel.

In fact, for its part The Rock confirmed that at no time did they share a scene during the filming of the film: “It is correct. We were not in any scene together.”

Beyond what Vin Diesel never forgave The Rock, Johnson made his outspoken statement to refute his stance:

“Vin and I had a couple of discussions, including an important face-to-face conversation in my trailer. And what I understood is that we have fundamental differences in philosophies on how to make films and collaborations. It took me time, but I’m grateful to have that clarity. , whether we work together again or not. ”

So far, what is known with greater certainty is that Dwayne “The Rock” will not be seen in the series again:

“Right now I’m focused on making the spin-off the best it can be,” he commented while filming Hobbs and Shaw, alongside Jason Statham, adding:

“I wish Diesel all the best and I don’t have any kind of animosity against him, thanks to the clarity we have. Actually, erase that I have no animosity. Let’s just leave the clarity thing on.”

For his part, Vin Diesel also seems to have smoothed out rough edges with his colleague. In his Instagram account he published a photograph where he is seen as Toretto (his character) and behind Johnson (as Hobbs).

Now you can stay calm and leave the fight of egos in the past. What do you think? Will they befriend? Find out everything behind this endless fight.