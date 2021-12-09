This is how the base players of El Tri made their debut; today it’s the turn of Flores, Galdames and others

Against Chile, Mexico will test players and with this could be the debut of Marcelo Flores and Benjamin Galdames with El Tri, prior to the game we remember how the players who are the base of the Mexican team did when they had their first match with the national team

The friendly commitment of Mexico vs Chile in the United States could be very special due to the possibility of seeing young people like Marcelo Flores and Benjamin Galdames, who hope to become the future referents of the selection.

Guillermo Ochoa and Andrés Guardado debuted the same day with the Mexican National Team. Imago7

Due to what could be the first game of Flores and Galdames, ESPN Digital remembers how it was the debut with El Tri for the footballers who are now the base of the Aztec squad.

Guillermo Ochoa

The starting goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team has been a regular member of the Aztec squad for more than 15 years. The symbol of América and former player of clubs such as Ajaccio, Málaga, Granada and Standard Lieja debuted with the green jersey on December 14, 2005 in a friendly match against Hungary.

Ricardo Antonio La Volpe was the coach of Mexico and Ochoa was not a starter but entered in the second half in place of Jesús Corona. El Tri won the match 2-0 and since then, Paco Memo has been considered to all the World Cups since 2006, starting in 2014 and 2018.

Hector Herrera

The ‘Zorro’ captivated fans from his first Liga MX matches with Pachuca and after winning the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games with Mexico Under-23, Herrera debuted with the Senior National Team on October 16, 2012 in a World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador.

Do not forget that on December 10, 11 and 12 you can enjoy FREE STAR + PASS. ¨Try it NOW!

José Manuel de la Torre was responsible for summoning Herrera, who played 22 minutes in his debut and entered in place of Guardado.

Andrew Saved

The ‘Little Prince’ has become one of the players most admired by Tri fans and curiously, he has grown up in the Mexican National Team alongside Guillermo Ochoa when they both made their debut in the friendly match against Hungary on December 14, 2005.

Guarded played 21 minutes in his first game with El Tri and throughout his career he has signed great performances at the international level. Andrés, like Ochoa, has not missed a World Cup since 2006.

Raul Jimenez

The ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ positioned himself with the Águilas del América, won the gold medal with Mexico in London 2012 and obtained his first call to the Senior National Team in January 2013 in a friendly match against Denmark.

As happened with Herrera, ‘Chepo’ de la Torre was responsible for summoning Jiménez, who entered the second half for Aldo de Nigris and played 21 minutes. Raúl has participated in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 and is shaping up to be Mexico’s starting center forward in Qatar 2022.

Hirving lozano

The ‘Chucky’ has quickly become one of the most dangerous players in the Mexican National Team, a squad with which he debuted in February 2016 in a friendly match against Senegal.

Juan Carlos Osorio was responsible for bringing Lozano to El Tri and the former Pachuca player started and played the 90 minutes. Hirving was called up to Russia 2018 and thrilled millions of fans with his score against Germany in the opening match.