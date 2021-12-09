The new obstacle for the exchange of Córdova and Antuna between America and Chivas

Fans of America and Chivas were present on Twitter for their dissatisfaction with the alleged exchange of players. (Photo: Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

The exchange of players between Chivas and the America it keeps giving something to talk about. The barter between both institutions that involves Uriel antuna and Sebastian Cordova, it seems that stopped due to fan annoyance. When the arrangement seemed almost a fact, the followers of both institutions they were present on social networks becoming a trend, which is why the directives have stopped the negotiation to listen to them.

According to the information in the newspaper RecordAs much as América and Chivas are thinking about the development of the negotiations, after their hobbies were expressed about it on social networks. It is worth mentioning that labels became a trend #AntunaFirmaYa and #AntunaNoFirmes last weekend.

For its part, the fans of the rojiblancos were the first to position the #AntunaFirmaYa after it was announced that the Sorcerer was reluctant to be transferred to America. While the azulcremas insisted the Aztec footballer not to give in with #AntunaNoFirmes. Thanks to this, the directives of both teams they would backtrack the negotiation in this window of winter transfers.

The exchange between América and Chivas would involve Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova. (Photo: Instagram / @ urielantuna90- @ cordovar97)

Oswaldo Sanchez, It’s one of the few players who wore the shirts de las Chivas and América, so he has the authority to give his point of view on the matter. During an interview with the aforementioned source, he showed your liking for the exchange of players between both institutions.

“Nowadays we cannot be scared by exchanges, whether it is ideal or not, I am not the one to say it, but at the end of the day, wherever you come from and wherever you go, the important thing is where you are, how you identify yourself with that shirt, how do you fight for that shirt, “said the Chivas exporter.

In addition, he talked about what it meant to wear the two shirts, Oswaldo pointed out that he felt most identified carrying colors rojiblancos Well, he has always been a fan of Guadalajara for his family and remembered how they booed him when he played in both teams.

“I felt identified at the time with the 2 teams as I am not going to deny that I am Chiva at heart, I have always said it, it is the team that my grandfather and my father instilled in me, that they took me every 15 days with my card As a fan of the Jalisco stadium, but the truth is, when I was in America, I realized that it is also a very big team, that it has a lot of fans, that people support and demand of you, the same in Chivas ”, concluded Oswaldo Sánchez .

Despite the fact that several sources took the negotiation for granted, after the appearance of their fans, the negotiations would have stopped. (Photo: Twitter / @ FerCevallosF)

The president of the Eagles, Emilio Azcarraga assured that the exchange should be evaluated by the sports part so that America has the best possible team for the Closing 2022 that the next one will start January 7th.

“For the fans it can be difficult, for me it can be difficult, for Amaury (Vergara) it can be difficult, but I think that finally an analysis has to be made on the part of the sports management of all the teams and see who is the player who must be. It should be tried that the best eleven players that are in the field of America are the best. ” said the owner of America.

Currently, both players are focused on the Mexican team, who will play his last game of the year this Wednesday December 8 when he faces in a friendly game chili on Austin, Texas. It is expected that after said game the talks will resume. At the moment, Antuna is the one I would not be convinced to sign with America, although Córdova would be willing to be transferred.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs Chile: where and at what time to see the last game of El Tri in 2021

The day Mexico defeated Chile before the 2010 World Cup

The international reinforcements that Santiago Solari would prefer for America