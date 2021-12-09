Steven Spielberg: “We wanted this to be something that would make Puerto Ricans proud” | Cinema

Steven Spielberg (Jaws, Saving Private Ryan, ET), considered one of the greatest film directors of all time, joins forces with PEGOT – as the winners of the Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards are known. Rita Moreno, to endorse the image of Latinos, especially Puerto Ricans, in the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway classic, West Side Story.

For Moreno, the collaboration has multiple symbolisms, not only as a Puerto Rican, but also as a producer of the new version, which in turn serves as an update. It should be remembered that the Puerto Rican won the Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the original 1961 film.

While for Spielberg, materializing the film that hits theaters today after a year of delay due to the covid-19 pandemic is to fulfill the dream that began as just a child.

THE SPOKESMAN He had the opportunity to talk with the two legends of the cinema, who share some of the insights of the production.

“I had wanted to do this since I was ten years old and I remember hearing the original Broadway cast album that my parents brought home for the first time. As a child it was always easier for me to memorize the lyrics of the song Gee Officer Krupke! So I was ten years old and I was walking around the house singing ‘my father is a bastard, my mother is a…’, and my parents yelling at me, ‘you can’t sing those things, where did you get this from?’ And I would answer them, ‘You brought the album home, I played it and that’s what the album says!’ So maybe that’s the musical sequence that I wanted to finally record for the film, “the director commented with humor.

The film, for which screenwriter Tony Kushner wrote the character of Valentina especially for Moreno, includes the main performances of Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Álvarez, Ansel Elgort and Ana Isabelle, among others.

Criticism about the portrayal of Puerto Ricans persists six decades after the premiere of the original film. Not repeating the mistakes of the past was a priority for the filmmaker.

“Tony Kushner and I had determined before starting this project that this would be about the authentic Puerto Rican experience. There was no way we were going to choose anyone who was not of Latino descent. We search around the world for all papers, including in Puerto Rico. We have 20 Puerto Rican actors in our movie. We had multiple Puerto Ricans on our team, and several of the young people from San Juan who worked with us are now in schools here. I wrote letters to help them get into universities. And it was a great honor and pleasure. I have been to Puerto Rico twice. As you know, I made a bit of the film Amistad in San Juan, ”added Spielberg, who even held a discussion at the Theater of the University of Puerto Rico.

“Tony and I really wanted this to be something that would make Puerto Ricans proud. And all I wanted to hear was someone say, ‘We think they got it right.’ That would be the highest compliment I could receive, ”reiterated the multiple Oscar winner.

“Both Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg doubled up as pretzels to get this done right. You will be very proud. I promise you ”, anticipated, for his part, Moreno.

The actress explained that “I was recently at the Museum of Puerto Rico in New York, where Tony Kushner did most of his research for the film, and I have to say that he really did his assignment. As a writer, it is important to talk about Kushner, because without him it would not have been the same experience ”, he highlighted.