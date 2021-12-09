Sofía Vergara and Thalía compete for the best waist

United States.- The actress and presenter Sofia Vergara A few days ago she shared a photograph and a short video in which we can see her looking phenomenal during the 2016 Grammy Awards, this to commemorate the celebration of the 63rd edition and remember that time she stepped on their stages.

Without a doubt, Sofia did a good competition to Thalia, who for years has been crowned as one of the best waistlines in the entertainment industry, but when he saw his opponent, he trembled, because she looked like she was a star of Latin pop.

In her Instagram profile we could see this publication in which she appears next to the singer Pitbull and modeling a golden dress with sparkles that marked her precious silhouette in a majestic way, revealing that mini waist, shapely legs and attributes of envy that are load.

Although the photography and video date from 2016, the truth is that she looks the most beautiful, she even reveals her best dance steps and makes everyone fall at her feet, because she even removes the crown from Thalia of the best waist.

Apparently, on that occasion Sofia Vergara He had the best time, because you can see a great joy on his face and even an emotion without equal. Everyone when seeing these images was shocked by how at 43 years old, back then, she looked so wonderful, but also how she makes her 48 and looks like a true goddess.

The actress, model, presenter and beauty queen, does not stop surprising her fans, because every time she has the opportunity, she shares what she does between advertisements during the America’s got talent program, in which she participates and always wears the best outfits. , chosen correctly, as they mark your figure very well.

Sofia Vergara, from 48 yearsShe is one of the favorite Latin stars of the American public, all thanks to the fact that she is a very charismatic, beautiful, educated, empathetic woman with a good personality.

