‘No harvest up’: A very funny apocalypse

Adam McKay already showed us in his previous film, ‘The Vice of Power’, that politics is a grotesque farce. That satire on former Vice President Dick Cheney perfected the overwhelming mastery of the mechanisms of comedy that the American director had already demonstrated on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and in films such as’ Ball Brothers’, ‘The Masters of the News’ and’ The big bet. ‘ In his latest work, which premieres this December 10 in theaters and on Netflix on December 24, the executive producer of one of the fashion series, ‘Succession’, opens the spotlight and sets his gaze not only on politicians, but in the media and in a blind and idiotic society.

What must be done so that we look up and become aware of the impending disaster? This is what an astronomy teacher and a student of his (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence playing glamorously) wonder throughout the two and a half hours of the film after discovering that an orbiting comet the size of Everest will hit Earth in six months.

A country obsessed with banalities on social networks does not seem to care about the momentous discovery. The scientists will begin an awareness tour that passes through the office of the president of the United States (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff (Johan Hill), who is bored by bad news. On the top-rated morning show, hosted by Cate Blanchett, it doesn’t seem to matter much that our days are numbered, either.

Political farce, social media-fueled banality and even catastrophe film parody have their place in a frenzied show with guest stars like Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Ron Perlman. Apocalypse has never been as fun as in this nonsense that takes the pulse of contemporary life and claims something revolutionary: decency.