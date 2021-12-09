Mexico closes 2021 with a draw against Chile

It only involved the payment of a commercial commitment, with a youth team disguised as Tricolor, but the simple fact of wearing the alba national shirt generated pressure for that man who put his hands in his pockets when Pablo Parra decreed the final 2-2 (86 ‘).

Gerardo Martino he was deluded with the triumph. He hugged with the members of his coaching staff while Jordan silva he made more than 20 thousand throats explode in the Q2 stadium (64 ‘). Everything stayed in simple mirage.

Bitter closing of 2021 for the National Team, that accumulates four games without victory (one draw and three defeats), although the most important thing is the high marks left by some boys who did not waste the opportunity to show themselves.

None like Santiago Gimenez, who opened the scoring (9 ‘) and was able to score two more goals. Carlos Acevedo had a good debut as a national goalkeeper, by making a couple of important saves, and Julian Araujo, who showed that Luis Chaka Rodríguez and Jorge Sánchez are not the only options as a winger on the right.

The most anticipated presentation came at 83 ‘, when Marcelo Flores replaced Uriel Antuna. The young Arsenal striker was applauded, but barely touched the ball.

Most of the boys responded, but did not give Tata oxygen, whose heartbeat will continue to accelerate until the end of January, when the now difficult World Cup tie resumes.

