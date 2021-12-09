Johnny Depp fans outraged at Snyder Cut by Amber Heard (Mera) ‘s presence in the film

MADRID, 21 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

It’s not all applause for him Snyder Cut from The Justice League. Although the director’s four-hour version has captivated almost all DC comics fans, There is also part of the public that has not welcomed the premiere of the film … some for reasons totally unrelated to its plot.

And it is that the followers of Johnny depp, in a new chapter of the war that the actor who has opened with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with cross accusations of mistreatment and abuse that are being substantiated in the courts, They have charged harshly against the presence of the actress in the film.

In different messages, they complain that the interpreter continues to give life to Mera in the DC Universe while Depp was forced to quit the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts saga, and they even call for the “cancellation” of Zack Snyder’s film, that is, not to see it in protest.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League is off for meWhy do they allow Amber heard to appear in the movie when he tortured Johnny Depp when they were married? “” I’ll skip all of Mera’s parts in Justice League because … screw Amber Heard. “”The worst part about Zack Snyder’s Justice League is that Amber Heard got more screen time“These are just some of the messages that outraged fans posted on social media against the Aquaman actress.

every time I see amber heard on the new justice league snyder cut, it makes me think about how Johnny lost all his roles and she gained everything from lying about abuse – virgo. (@nyseyabrown) March 19, 2021

The only thing keeping this film from being bat shit amazing was the decision to keep Amber Heard as Mera. She ruined Fantastic Beasts. Don’t let her ruin Justice League. #JusticeLeague #JusticeLeagueSnyderCut #Aquaman #JusticeForJohnnyDepp – Princess Jasmine.  (@gorgeousdesi) March 19, 2021

Forgot Amber Heard was in Justice League, damn! Was hoping Snyder would have cut her right out !!!!!!! – Darrel Draper (@ThemeanDoubleD) March 19, 2021

The worst part of Zack Snyder’s Justice League is Amber Heard got more screen time … otherwise a definite step up. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague – Michael “Sanchez” (@ michaelsanch82) March 19, 2021

I liked the movie a lot #SnyderCut It was very entertaining, but with the appearance of #AmberHeard The truth is that I screw it up, I didn’t like that a wife beater appears. I’d give the movie a 10 but with Hamber’s appearance I’d give it a 5. – cristian vivas (@ vivascristian27) March 19, 2021

There are many occasions in which Depp’s followers have demanded that Warner Bros. apply the same standard with Heard and they have demanded, even through an online petition that achieved more than one and a half million signatures, the firing of the actress from Aquaman 2.

Emilia clarke, the actress who played Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, she is the fan favorite to replace Heard in Aquaman 2, which would mean his reunion with Jason Momoa who played Khal Drogo in the HBO series. In any case, It seems unlikely that Heard will be replaced by another actress and it seems that Warner is inclined towards other solutions such as introducing other female characters in the sequel and distributing more the protagonism.