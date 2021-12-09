Jennifer Lopez’s smartphone, launch and official price

The Mexican smartphone manufacturer Zuum has announced the launch of the Aura Plus by JLO, your new smartphone in collaboration with Jennifer Lopez. Yes, that Jennifer Lopez.

The Zuum Aura Plus by JLO has an official price in Mexico of 5,999 pesos, available in Coppel stores nationwide and in its online store.

Zuum Aura Plus by JLO in Mexico, technical characteristics

Zuum Aura PLus by JLO

Screen

6.7 inch IPS

FullHD + resolution, 1080 x 2400 pixels

Hole in screen

Chipset

MediaTek Helio G80

RAM memory and storage

4GB

128GB, expandable up to 256GB

OS

Android 11

rear cameras

Triple: 48 megapixels main

2 megapixels

Vga

Frontal camera

8 megapixels

Battery

4,900 mAh

Others

Rear fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Headphones, case and ring holder included

Price

5,999 pesos
The Aura Plus is a mid-range smartphone with design as the main attraction. Its 6.7-inch IPS screen with FullHD + resolution and a hole for the front camera, has inside the power of MediaTek with a Helio G80 chipset, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Android 11 is factory installed and a 4,900 mAh battery is in charge of autonomy.

In terms of cameras, the arrangement is threefold: 48 megapixel main sensor, 2 megapixel camera and VGA camera, the latter without specified functions, and for the selfies an 8 megapixel sensor is integrated. To complement the cameras, Zuum integrates artificial intelligence for scene recognition and automatic parameter adjustment and even a mode to take 100 megapixel photos.

Zuum Aura Plus Jlo Jennifer Lopez Launch Price Mexico

As already mentioned, the design is the main attraction of the Aura Plus, with a rear with a color gradient finish and engraved “JLO Jennifer Lopez”. But it also includes three special accessories: headphones, protective cover and ring holder in matching gold and white colors.

