Jennifer Lopez’s smartphone, launch and official price

The Mexican smartphone manufacturer Zuum has announced the launch of the Aura Plus by JLO, your new smartphone in collaboration with Jennifer Lopez. Yes, that Jennifer Lopez.

The Zuum Aura Plus by JLO has an official price in Mexico of 5,999 pesos, available in Coppel stores nationwide and in its online store.

Zuum Aura Plus by JLO in Mexico, technical characteristics

Zuum Aura PLus by JLO Screen 6.7 inch IPS FullHD + resolution, 1080 x 2400 pixels Hole in screen Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 RAM memory and storage 4GB 128GB, expandable up to 256GB OS Android 11 rear cameras Triple: 48 megapixels main 2 megapixels Vga Frontal camera 8 megapixels Battery 4,900 mAh Others Rear fingerprint sensor 3.5 mm audio jack Headphones, case and ring holder included Price 5,999 pesos





The Aura Plus is a mid-range smartphone with design as the main attraction. Its 6.7-inch IPS screen with FullHD + resolution and a hole for the front camera, has inside the power of MediaTek with a Helio G80 chipset, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Android 11 is factory installed and a 4,900 mAh battery is in charge of autonomy.

In terms of cameras, the arrangement is threefold: 48 megapixel main sensor, 2 megapixel camera and VGA camera, the latter without specified functions, and for the selfies an 8 megapixel sensor is integrated. To complement the cameras, Zuum integrates artificial intelligence for scene recognition and automatic parameter adjustment and even a mode to take 100 megapixel photos.





As already mentioned, the design is the main attraction of the Aura Plus, with a rear with a color gradient finish and engraved “JLO Jennifer Lopez”. But it also includes three special accessories: headphones, protective cover and ring holder in matching gold and white colors.