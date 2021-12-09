Indio Downey, the rebellious son of Robert Downey Jr.



Indio Downey, the rebellious son of Robert Downey Jr.

The Downey Legacy

Indio Downey is the son of one of the most important stars in Hollywood, Robert Downey Jr, and, like father, he has had some serious problems with the law.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A story of overcoming (bis)

Father and son had troublesome approaches to dissipation. But in both cases the problem was straightened out.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Indian Falconer Downey

Perhaps it is genetics that has led father and son to follow a similar path. Let’s see what the story of Indio Downey is.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A committed heritage

Born in 1993, the young man has inherited his father’s beauty and talent. Unfortunately, he also seems to have inherited his knack for substance addiction.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Early arrest

In fact, these hobbies led to a very young Indio Falconer being arrested in 2014 for possession of substances. He was 20 years old when the police arrested him with a significant amount of substances, yes, for his own use. A consumption that, according to the report, he made through a pipe.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Release and purpose of amendment

Indio Falconer would be released a few hours later, after his father paid the $ 10,000 bail, as collected by TMZ back in the day.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The bad genetic component

Robert Downey Jr himself tried to excuse his son, assuring that he had gone through the same thing he had not done too much and blamed his problems “on the genetic component of the addictions that, probably, my son has inherited”, as a statement read that the actor released a few days later.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

United family

In this statement, Robert Downey Jr. assured that his entire family was “determined to be with him and help him become the man he can become.”

Celebrity couples that lasted a sigh

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Going for another story of overcoming

In passing, he thanked the police for the treatment of his arrest, trusting that Indio Falconer’s stumble was but a first step towards “another story of successful recovery.”

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Several relapses but happy ending

And, things as they are, he was not misguided. After going through several detoxification and rehabilitation clinics, after the occasional relapse, the young Indio Falconer has found in music the necessary motivation to leave his addictions behind.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Cinema was not his thing but …

After trying in cinema at the age of 9, in ‘Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang’, by Shane Black, where his own father was the protagonist, Indio Falconer knew that cinema was not his thing.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The Dose?

Years later, the young man has set up his own band, along with his best friend, Ralph Alexander, which, in an unexpected turn of events, he has called The Dose.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A takeoff slowed down by Covid

Critics and the public have surrendered to the talent of Indio Falconer and, in fact, they have already accompanied ‘Good Charlotte’ on an international tour and starred in a good handful of concerts, while the pandemic allowed it, of course.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

That the singer of The Dose is who?

Meanwhile, those who arrive at The Dose, without knowing that Indio Falconer is the son of Robert Downey Jr, hallucinate with the resemblance between father and son when they discover his true identity.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Father and fan

A Robert Downey Jr who is the first to support his son at concerts and events, whenever his schedule allows.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A self confessed groupie

In fact, he has not hesitated to use his Instagram account to confess himself a groupie of the band.

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The best support and the best promotion

Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

17/17 SLIDES

Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker