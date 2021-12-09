Goal of Mexico vs Chile. Santiago Giménez scores | VIDEO

Enrique Martinez Villar

Q2 Stadium, Texas / 08.12.2021 21:46:34





Given the drought that has shown Mexican team At a higher level in the Octagonal of Concacaf, the friendly against Chile represented the ideal opportunity for Santiago Gimenez is shown and the Cruz Azul forward continues to raise his hand to gain the trust of Gerardo Martino, since scored the 1-0 goal.

El Bebote scored his second goal in a very short history with El Tri, all this ahead of the eliminatory games in January against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama. A play with rebounds inside the area was left to Uriel Antuna, whose shot came out very crooked, but it ended up being an ideal pass for Giménez opened the scoring at minute 8.

Giménez has scored twice with the National TeamThe first was against Ecuador in the last friendly game in Charlotte and now the second against the Andeans.

With this type of performance, The cement manufacturer puts pressure on players like Henry Martín and Rogelio Funes Mori, who have not been able to compete with Raúl Jiménez in the games in which they have been active.

Acevedo, the other who wore del Tri

If the precision of Giménez was ahead, Carlos Acevedo, Santos’s goalkeeper, showed off in the goal that this Wednesday he made his debut with the Tricolor and in his first intervention he took out a ball that looked like a goal for the South Americans, since with a spectacular stretch he deflected a header to a corner.

Chile drew 1-1

After minute 20, the tie of La Roja in the friendly in the city of Austin, Texas, with a counter shot by Iván Morales, who in the first instance executed a weak header that Acevedo seemed to be able to control, however, spat into the center and allowed the new shot that ended in the nets.