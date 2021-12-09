Confirmed lineups of Mexico and Chile

Mexico and chili They will close 2021 with a friendly match from Austin. The team led by

Gerardo Martino

, will seek to leave behind a couple of very painful defeats in the World Cup Qualifying, with a triumph.

For this encounter, Gerardo Martino He drew on brand new players. Such is the case of Carlos Acevedo, Julian Araujo, Luis Olivas and other footballers who, perhaps already deserved a chance but until now had not been considered by Gerardo Martino.

This Wednesday, December 8, do not miss Mexico vs Chile!

Lineups of Mexico and Chile

Mexico will take the field with Carlos Acevedo in the arch, this after the injury of Alfredo Talavera. The Pumas goalkeeper seemed to have an advantage to start the game. In defense they jumped Julián Araujo, Jordan Silva, Luis Olivas and savior Kings.

For the Mexican midfield, they will be Arturo González, Alan Cervantes and Erick Aguirre. For the front, the ‘Tata‘ Martino send to Uriel Antuna, Sebastián Córdova and Santiago Gimenez. Elemenos like Marcelo Flores or Benjamín Galdames will have to wait on the bench.

For its part, chili send to Sebastián P´erez, Nicolás Díaz, Benjamín Kuscevic, Joaquín Montecinos, Marcelino Nuñez, Iván Morales, Pablo Parra, Claudio Baeza, Sebastián Vegas, Jeyson rojas and Clemente Vargas. Those were the ones chosen by Martin Lasarte.

The match between Mexico and chili will be played Wednesday, December 8 at 9:00 p.m., time of the center of the Mexican capital. You can enjoy it from 8:45 p.m., when our transmission begins Aztec 7, the site and the App from Aztec sports.

