ATAJADÓN from Acevedo; first set with Mexico and saves goal | VIDEO

Enrique Martinez Villar

Q2 Stadium, Texas / 08.12.2021 21:22:00





Let it fly like the Superchamps! They rightly nickname “Tex Tex” to Carlos Acevedo, one of the great surprises on Gerardo Martino’s list for the last game of the Mexican National Team in 2021 and the Santos Laguna goalkeeper showed off just a couple of minutes with a shortcut.

The first danger of the Chileans was a shot inside the area after two minutes. Acevedo was put to the test and her enormous reflections, in addition to elasticity, helped her stand out with a savior slap who managed to send the ball to a corner kick.

The Acevedo save made the fans at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, rise from their places and chant with one voice the cry of “goalkeeper, goalkeeper”, remembering that Alfredo Talavera was the one budgeted as the starter, but caused leave in previous days due to injury.

As the minutes go by and thanks to his throw, in the stands they began to chant “Acevedo” even when the goalkeeper was not in contact with the ball.

One of the few places that are available in the Mexican National Team thinking about the 2022 World Cup, according to Tata’s own words, is the third goalkeeper, in which Acevedo wants to compete against two veterans like Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Orozco.

Acevedo had to do with Chile’s goal

Unfortunately, they scored a goal for Mexican Richard Tex-Tex (like all the goalkeepers of El Tri recently), but it seemed that could do a little more before a close but weak header from Iván Morales. The goal left the rejection to the center and in a second shot he could no longer react to avoid the 1-1 from Chile in the first half.