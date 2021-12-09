3 privacy dangers on WhatsApp Web and how to fix it

One of the platforms of instant messaging most used is WhatsApp in the version of desk, the cell is used by linking your phone to a computer via a QR code, which you have to scan.

But you should know that there are certain risks when using WhatsApp Web, which we tell you below and we also give you some tips to avoid them, so take note so that you continue to maintain your privacy.

Risks of using WhatsApp Web

1. Do not log out

This is one of the most common, for example, if you are connected to WhatsApp Web on your work computer, it is normal that you suddenly forget to close your session, in this way, anyone else could have access to your chats and private information .

To avoid this, you can put a reminder or alarm when you are about to leave your work so that you do not forget to close your session in WhatsApp Web, to achieve this, you just have to click on the menu of the three dots that is at the top left and select Sign out, that’s the only safe way to sign out.

2. Photos and videos are saved on the computer

This is another of the most common risks of using WhatsApp Web on a non-personal computer, all the files that are sent to you, be it photos, videos, audios, etc., will remain stored in the downloads folder.

The way to avoid it is to enter that folder every day and delete all the files that have been sent to you, that is the only way in which no one else will be able to see them. We recommend doing it every day so that the files do not get together and in the end it takes a long time to delete them.

3. Have them spy on your screen

Finally, another risk you face when using WhatsApp Web is that other people can spy on your chats when you get up to the bathroom or unexpectedly and leave your session open.

It is best to avoid private conversations in case you are in working hours, or apply some trick that we have talked about to block your screen or blur the chats.

