For the last Grand Prix of the season, the Mexican Checo Pérez affirmed that he will fight until the end so that his teammate Max Verstappen can win the title

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) He did not hesitate to affirm, facing the last race of the year in Abu Dhabi where his teammate, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, plays the title against the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), that they will continue to “press” and that they will not give up .

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez who will continue to “press” and who will not give up. AP

“We had a lot of bad luck with the red flag in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and the rest was not an ideal day, but we will keep pressing and we will not give up“Perez said.

The Abu Dhabi circuit has been updated with changes to the first sector, a new banked corner and adjustments to turns 17-20 to create a faster and smoother finish of the lap.

“Yes, the track layout has changed quite a bit since last season, it has become much faster than before so it will be interesting to see how each car adapts.“, he pointed.

Facing the fight for the title, ‘Checo’ Pérez assured that “it has been a great season, for the fans and for the team.” “We have done our best, we have given everything and we will continue to do so until the last lap,” he concluded.