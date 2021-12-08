Viva shoots up, with Volaris braked and Aeromexico sunk

Long live Aerobus quadruple passage and Aeromar it six times

RR | Mexico City | December 7, 2021

Viva Aerobus shoots up its operation while Volaris stagnates and Aeroméxico loses market. For its part, Viva Aerobus has rebounded between January and October 2021 four times more its international operation compared to the same period of the prepandemic year, going from 365,000 passengers in 2019 to more than 1.3 million.

For Volaris, although it has grown by 6% in the international market, which represents twice the participation in the international segment, which has gone from having 22% of the market to 40%, very close to the lagging Aeroméxico in volume. However, this year it reached 3.1 million travelers between January and October, almost the same as the 2.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Aeroméxico, although it continues as the leader in the international segment, although with a low presence since between January and October 2019 it had 47% of this market, this year, in the same period, its share fell to 41%, due to the reduction in the mobility of passenger compared to pre-pandemic levels, going from more than 6 million passengers two years ago to just over three million this year.

Aeromar, on its side, went from 11,974 passengers to more than 72,000 in the last two years, a growth for the regional airline of more than six times in the same period.

As reported REPORTUR.mx, with the reorganization of Aeroméxico, the new board of directors will have 13 members, of which the majority will be Mexican, in accordance with the restructuring plan under Chapter 11, which the company requested to extend until the first quarter of 2022 instead of before the end of this year as planned. (Aeromexico: the new owners distribute the 13 council chairs).

Once again, Aeroméxico’s board of directors, four directors will be appointed by Mexican investors, two by Delta, one by Banamex –which, as trustee of the irrevocable trust, can exercise a voluntary capital conversion election–, two by the Apollo fund, two by BSPO Investors and bondholders.