Mazda raises the price of the Mazda3 2022 and launches the exclusive Carbon Edition model

The Mazda3 compact will be a little more expensive for the year model 2022 thanks to a price increase of about $ 100 to $ 500 per specification and $ 20 more in destination and handling fees. On the bright side, the new model year will debut with a new dark carbon edition and elegant for the 2.5 S specification.

How much the base Mazda3 increased

The entry-level Mazda3 sedan with the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G engine now starts at $ 21,815, a $ 170 increase over last year, including the new destination charge of $ 1,015. That gives you 155 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of performance, as well as the automaker’s standard i-Activsense driver assist suite with adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam control. However, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is still excluded at this level.

Mazda3 sedan 2021. / Photo: Courtesy Mazda.

How much increased the Mazda3 2.5 S

The move to the Mazda3 2.5 S is implemented in smartphone mirroring technologies, as well as an upgrade to the 2.5-liter engine that makes 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Here, there is only one $ 120 increase over last year’s spec, starting at $ 22,765 for the sedan or $ 23,765 for the hatchback. Fun fact: The hatchback 2.5 S Premium Package still the only configuration available with a six-speed manual gearbox Starting at $ 29,365, $ 370 more than last year.

The 2.5 S configuration is also where you’ll find the new Carbon Edition trim for $ 27,415 as a sedan or $ 28,415 with the hatch.. Same as him CX-5 Carbon Edition The sleek finish includes Polymetal Gray paint with a gloss black finish, 18-inch black aluminum-alloy wheels, red leather interior, and Preferred Package upgrades that include Bose 12-speaker premium audio.

Mazda3 Carbon Edition 2022. / Photo: Courtesy Mazda.

How much does the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo cost

With 250 horsepower, 320 pound-feet and standard all-wheel drive, the sedan and hatchback Mazda3 2.5 Turbo experience the biggest hikes. Now they start at $ 31,565 and $ 32,565, respectively, $ 520 more than last year’s tag prices. Turbo Premium Plus models see a similar increase, topping the price range of $ 34,145 for the sedan and $ 35,445 for the five-door..

The price increases for naturally aspirated models are pretty small in the grand scheme of things. The $ 520 increase for Turbo models, options that are already expensive relative to their main competitors, is a bit more difficult to swallow. The 2022 Mazda3 sedan and hatchback begin arriving in showrooms this winter.

