Fisher Island is America’s fifth most expensive neighborhood

The most expensive place in Miami is an island, but it is not hidden. All Miamians and tourists can see the splendor of their luxury apartments from South Pointe Park in Miami Beach. But it cannot be reached by a bridge either, only in water taxi or on a ferry, and it takes seven minutes to travel there from Miami Beach. To enter the place you have to be a guest of one of its residents.

Fisher Island is one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Florida and also the most expensive zip code, 33109. Although it is now common to include it in the list of the most expensive zip codes in the United States, in 2021 it took an impressive leap to occupy the fifth place among the most expensive in the country. Last year it was number 23 and then the properties were selling for $ 2.7 million.

Currently the median property price is $ 4,475,000, representing a year-on-year increase of 66 percent. This increase is the third most marked among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the country, according to the list produced by PropertyShark, a site that provides information on real estate properties.

But many of its luxurious apartments sell for more. In November, a 2,000-square-foot condo at Palazzo Del Mare sold for $ 14 million, and it was the highest price for an apartment in Miami-Dade that week.

In turn, Fisher Island has the highest per capita income in the country, $ 2.5 million, since 2015, according to a study by Bloomberg based on IRS data. And membership to his exclusive club costs $ 250,000.

Fisher Island apartments in Miami Beach have risen in value year-over-year by 66 percent as the neighborhood rose on the list of the most expensive zip codes in the United States. MARICE COHN BAND MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Unlike other wealthy South Florida spots like Indian Creek, called the Billionaire Bunker, where celebrities like Julio Iglesias have lived for years, and where Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner bought a residence in July for $ 24 million, in Fisher Island live fewer celebrities. Oprah, Julia Roberts, and tennis players Boris Becker and Andre Agassi once owned a property there, but nothing is heard from the celebrities who live there today, confirming the atmosphere of mystery around the place.

America’s most expensive zip code for the fifth year in a row is Atherton (94027), a California neighborhood where residences sell for 7,475,000. Because it’s close to Silicon Valley, some of the nation’s biggest tech entrepreneurs and CEOs live there.

The San Francisco Bay area has the highest concentration of the most expensive zip codes: Ross, in Marin County, is in fourth place with $ 4.583 million; Los Altos in ninth place with $ 4,052 million and Palo Alto in twelfth place with $ 3.8 million.

Second is the Boston neighborhood of Back Bay (02199), with a sale price of $ 5.5 million. There are the boutiques and designer shops and cafes of Newbury Street, and the residences are townhouses brick that give it that elegant air of a Henry James novel.

This year, no New York ZIP code ranked among the most expensive until number 20.

Most expensive places in South Florida

The second most expensive point in Florida is a considerable distance from Fisher Island, since in Key Biscayne, whose zip code is 33149, the average sale of properties is $ 1,250,000. Although you have to consider that a residence there was the highest sale in Miami-Dade in the first days of December, with a price of $ 11.4 million.

Third place goes to 33146, which encompasses a part of Coral Gables where homes are selling for more than $ 1,150,000. The next one is not a mystery, Pinecrest (33156), south of Miami and with an average price of $ 1,100,000.

Next come the places where sales drop below $ 1 million, the 33122, which belongs to Doral and Virginia Gardens, and which almost touched the millionaire ceiling with average sales of $ 935,000; 33133 in Fort Lauderdale, with $ 898,000; 33432 of Boca Raton, with $ 867,000. Boca Raton is also ranked as one of the best places to retire in Florida for quality of life, entertainment options and healthcare facilities, according to the Wallet Hub.

Also included among the cheapest of the expensive are the 33158, in Palmetto Bay, priced at $ 840,000, and the 33301, in Fort Lauderdale, which spans Las Olas Isles, and has homes with boat docks and canals that run out to sea. , with an average price of $ 829,000, a bargain when compared to the previous ones.

Fisher Island has been among the most expensive zip codes in the United States for several years, but in 2021 it rose to fifth place, and luxury residences and apartments, which in 2020 cost a little more than $ 2 million on average, today cost almost $ 5 million. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

