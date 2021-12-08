FDA Approves Emergency Drug Use for Those Unable to Vaccinate Against COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States approved the emergency use of a drug of AstraZeneca to prevent contagion by coronavirus intended for those who due to their medical condition cannot get a vaccine.

In a statement, the FDA explain that this product only authorized for non-infected and non-exposed persons who have an immune system that prevents them from being vaccinated or a history of adverse reactions to vaccines.

The authorization is for certain immune compromised individuals who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine and need an alternative prevention option. – US FDA (@US_FDA) December 8, 2021

“Vaccines have proven to be the best defense against COVID-19 but there are individuals immunosuppressed who may not see an increased immune response given by the vaccine and they need a prevention alternative, ”Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the statement.

The medicine, called Evusheld, consists of a combination of two antibodies monoclonal and is administered in two consecutive injections, one per antibody.

It is indicated for certain adults and pediatric patients over 12 years old with a weight of at least 40 kilograms.

Evusheld is not licensed for the treatment of COVID-19 or for prevention after possible exposure to virus. It is also not a substitute for the vaccine, as the FDA.

With information from EFE