Emilio Azcárraga does not see the barter between Chivas and America with bad eyes

The barter between Chivas and America by Uriel antuna and Sebastian Cordova is in neutral. From both clubs they have seen how the two hobbies have reacted to a possible change that would be the ‘bomb’ of this transfer market, and whose responses have worried the leaders of both institutions.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The #AntunaFirmaYa and #AntunaNoFirmes, which became a trend on Twitter last weekend, have not gone unnoticed in the analysis made by the teams on the possible consequences that the barter between the two teams would bring with the most important rivalry in all of Aztec football.

However, Emilio Azcárraga, president of Las Águilas, has sent a message that invites us to think that the agreement still stands and that the fans would have to accept it. “For the fans it can be difficult, for me it can be difficult, for Amaury (Vergara) it can be difficult, but it must be tried that the best 11 players that are in the field of America, are the best 11 that we can get “, he said in a statement to TUDN.

In this way, the boss of the azulcrema reopens a door that seemed closed just a few hours ago. From Chivas they already have an agreement with Sebastian Cordova, but they hope that all this barrage of comments among the hobbies passes to be able to make an announcement about it.

In the case of Antuna, and which seemed more complicated at first, it would also be solved. The ‘Brujo’ would have already reached an economic agreement with América and is only in talks to find out what role he will have in Santiago Solari’s team, where he would play the position with Renato Ibarra.