Dollar price today December 8, appreciating peso

Today Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.9370 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 21.0285 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.52% or 10.9 cents, trading at 20.93 pesos per dollar with the exchange rate trading between a minimum of 20.9038 and a maximum of 21.0406 pesos. The peso accumulates an appreciation of 34 cents in the first three days of the week.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.0285 – Sale: $ 21.0285

: Buy $ 21.0285 – Sale: $ 21.0285 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.54

: Buy: $ 20.86 – Sale: $ 21.54 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.56

: Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.56 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.10

Buy: $ 19.50 – Sale: $ 22.10 IXE: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.30 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.52

Buy: $ 20.52 – Sale: $ 21.52 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.03

Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.03 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60

Buy: $ 20.60 – Sale: $ 21.60 Santander: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.63

Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.63 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.53 – Sale: $ 21.54

Buy: $ 20.53 – Sale: $ 21.54 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 49,616.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.68 pesos, for $ 28.68 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

