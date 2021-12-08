Diego Valdés, new America player for Clausura 2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

The winter market turned upside down for the America, because at the last minute it has been confirmed that Diego Valdes is arranged to sign with the Eagles for the tournament Closing 2022 of the MX League.

The Chilean midfielder, a regular selected from The Red, I would have already reached a salary arrangement to leave Santos Laguna, a picture with which he shone in the last tournaments of the MX League.

Halftime could know that the negotiation is done and the only thing missing is that the player pass medical tests to stamp your signature on the contract that will link you to the capital institution.

In this tournament, Diego Valdes played 15 regular phase matches, 13 as a starter, scoring five goals; played three matches between playoffs against Athletic San Luis and Quarterfinals against Tigers, scoring a goal.

Valdes will become the first Americanist incorporation for the upcoming tournament, although it would not be the only one since they look for alternatives for extremes.

America and Santos, a story of ‘friendship’

Throughout the years, it is common for America to use the footballers of the Laguneros, with outstanding transfers of players of the stature of Matías Vuoso, Oribe Peralta, Carlos Darwin Quintero and Cristian Benitez.

Other players who have made the leap from Torreón to Mexico City are Fernando Ortiz, Jorge Sanchez, Edgar Castillo and the goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín.

Goodbye to Córdova?

The arrival of the Andean would also open the exit door for Sebastián Córdova, a Mexican midfielder who has not adapted to the demands of Santiago Solari.

The azulcrema group could look for alternatives to accommodate it in the market, since the negotiations with Chivas and a possible exchange for Uriel antuna have cooled down.